LSP submits memorandum letter with demands including release of Resham Chaudhary

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) has provided an 11-point memorandum letter to Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba demanding release of Resham Chaudhary among others.

LSP leaders including Chairman Mahantha Thakur reached Baluwatar Tuesday morning to submit the memorandum letter demanding immediate release of Chaudhary, who is currently in jail over the Tikapur incident.

Chaudhary, who was in the then Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) that eventually unified with Federal Socialist Forum Nepal to form Janata Samajwadi Party, has now got Nagarik Unmukti Party registered under leadership of his wife.

The memorandum letter also demanded citizenship for children of those who received citizenship by birth, Constitution amendment for honor, identity and rights of Madhesis, Tharus and indigenous ethnicities, and making the report submitted by the commission led by Girish Chandra Lal public among others.

The party has been demanding that children of those who received citizenship by birth through a one-time arrangement after the Janaandolan II in 2006 should get citizenship by descent. Citizenship by birth was granted to persons born in Nepal before mid-April 1990, and having permanent domicile and been continuously resident in Nepal throughout their life through the one-time arrangement.