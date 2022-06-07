Garbage to be collected in Kathmandu from today

Garbage strewn on the streets of Kathmandu for more than 10 days will be collected to dump at Banchare Danda from Tuesday.

The dialogue held at the Urban Development Ministry reached an agreement to address the demands of locals Monday night.

A commitment paper with schedule to address the demands have been issued after the dialogue also featuring people's representatives from Sisdole and Banchare Danda. Agreement has been reached to bury the garbage under a 15-centimeter layer of soil after dumping garbage at the site every day to stop stench, according to project director Rabindra Bohara.

Chemical or biological treatment measures will also be adopted on recommendation of the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) within 10 days to stop the malodor.

"Garbage will be collected until mid-July as it has been done in the past. Agreement has been reached to take only non-biodegradable waste materials to the dumping site after separating biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste at the source after mid-July," Bohara told Setopati after the dialogue.

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) will issue a notice on Tuesday to keep biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste separately at every household. The KMC will look for a place to collect the biodegradable waste and convert that into compost during the intervening period.

The agreement also commits to start process to shut down the Sisdole landfill site where garbage has been dumped for 17 years and convert it into a green zone, and start land acquisition process after determining the affected area at Banchare Danda following an environmental impact assessment within six months.