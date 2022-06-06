Govt withdraws decision on two-day weekend

The government has withdrawn its decision to give public holiday on Sundays.

A cabinet meeting held on Monday took a decision to that effect, a source told Setopati. This comes less than a month after the government decided to implement a two-day weekend effective from May 15 as a trial.

On April 27, a cabinet meeting had decided to implement a five-day work week with public holiday on Sundays as well.

However, many had been protesting the government’s decision with some local units deciding to open offices and schools on Sundays.

On Monday, a writ petition was also filed at the Supreme Court against the decision to give holiday on Sundays.