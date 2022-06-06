Reconsider mandatory use of embossed registration plates: Gagan Thapa

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Gagan Thapa has urged the government to reconsider the decision for mandatory use of embossed registration plates for vehicles.

The Department of Transport Management recently issued a notice warning of action if vehicles do not shift to embossed registration plates by the start of next fiscal year in mid-July.

Speaking in the House of Representatives (HoR) on Monday Thapa, who is also NC general secretary, has taken exception to the use of threatening language with the people. “The Transportation Ministry has threatened citizens with warning of fine and punishment. Do stop compelling, or else the citizens will start defying. The government should reconsider it before that happens,” Thapa stated.

He has pointed that the people have been complaining that the cost of using embossed license plates is up to five-six times higher than that in the neighboring countries.

He has also urged the government to expand infrastructure and increase human resources to improve service delivery and end suffering for the service-seekers at the transportation office.

The government has handed over the contract for embossed number plates to a company with Bangladeshi and American investment, and aims to install such registration plates in 2.50 million vehicles in 15 months.

Thapa has pointed that it is not possible to install embossed registration plates in such a large number during the period and added that questions have also been raised about the contract and the contractor company.

He has also demanded that Devanagari script be used in embossed registration plates.