Top coalition leaders meet at Baluwatar

Top leaders of the ruling coalition have held a meeting at the prime minister’s residence in Bulawatar on Monday.

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav discussed various issues during the meeting on Monday morning.

NC Vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka was also present at the meeting.

The leaders discussed, among other issues, the CPN (Unified Socialist)’s decision to change its ministers in the federal government.

A secretariat meeting of CPN (Unified Socialist) on Sunday decided to recall some of its ministers from the federal government and recommend new ministers in their place.

Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal reached Baluwatar with the list of new ministers to meet Prime Minister Deuba Sunday afternoon.