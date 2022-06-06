Rawal calls for review of UML's performance in recent election

CPN-UML leader Bhim Rawal has called for review of the party's performance in the recent local election.

The main opposition party, that had emerged the largest party after the local election five years ago, came a distant second in the recent election seeing its candidates elected chief in just 205 of the 753 local bodies.

Rawal, who has been an acerbic critic of UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, has called for review of the recent loss to win the upcoming provincial and federal elections.

"Protecting national independence, self-respect, and Constitution, principles and democracy by making the country, people and party united and strong is the need of the day. We should win the upcoming elections for that. We should traverse the road doing serious review of weaknesses institutionally. There can be a bigger loss if we don't do that and tread the wrong path," Rawal tweeted on Monday.

Standing committee member Ghanashyam Bhusal, who was also in the then Khanal-Nepal faction of UML along with Rawal, has also called for review of the party's performance in the election blaming Oli for the loss.

The disciplinary commission of the party has recommended action against Bhusal for that.