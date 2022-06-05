Unified Socialist mulls change of ministers

CPN (Unified Socialist) has discussed changing ministers in the federal government during its secretariat meeting.

Deputy General Secretary Ganga Lal Tuladhar told Setopati that Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal will take a decision about whether to change the ministers or not after holding discussion with top leaders.

“We had sent ministers for six months. It has been more than six months now. We will sit with ministers and discuss about this,” he said after the secretariat meeting on Sunday. “Chairman will take necessary decision if top leaders concur and deem it appropriate.”

He added that the ministers should obey the party decision if it were to take a decision to change ministers. “They should take it normally if the party wants to call them back. All of our ministers will take this decision normally.”

Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada, Labor Minister Krishna Kumar Shrestha, Tourism Minister Prem Bahadur Ale, Urban Development Minister Ram Kumari Jhakri and Minister of State for Health Bhawani Khapung currently represent the party, formed after splitting from CPN-UML, in the federal government.