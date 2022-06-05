Party is vengeful toward me, I'm not alone: UML leader Bhusal

CPN-UML standing committee member Ghanashyam Bhusal has called the disciplinary action against him vengeful.

Talking with Setopati on Sunday following reports about the party’s disciplinary commission recommending action against him, Bhusal has claimed that he has been avenged right from the time of the eighth general convention.

“I have not taken this personally. There is tradition of people among those who put ideological thoughts and principles in the party movement going to leadership. They did not agree with my thoughts right from the time of ninth general convention. They are in favor of status quo. I can see feeling of personal vengeance against me right from that time. They should not have done that. I feel Comrade Oli (Chairman KP Sharma Oli), who has ascended in party movement and reached this responsibility should not have done that.”

He has claimed that he is not alone in the party despite the impending disciplinary action against him. “I am not alone. A couple of those who have nothing to do with the party movement (sic). All of the rest apart from them are friends who have come from the movement. Even the friends who are with Oli are those who have grown with the movement. These friends are sensitive and serious. Why I am confident is that I feel friends in the secretariat and standing committee in leadership are with me on the issue of agendas.”

He has added that leaders who support him are not in a state to speak now. “The fact that they cannot speak is technical. They may gradually speak.”

He has yet to be formally informed about the impending disciplinary action but the fact that chairman of the disciplinary commission spoke to that regard, he says, hints that he may be punished.

He has alleged that the party is being run and district committees have been formed on instruction of an individual (Oli) and such committees are accountable to that individual and not the party, and may protect the individuals but not the party movement.

He has also defended what he has spoken in the media pointing that he has been raising those issues even inside the party.