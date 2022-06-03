Thapa calls for weaning Nepal off petroleum products within 10 years

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Gagan Thapa has called for weaning Nepal off petroleum products within 10 years.

Speaking in the House of Representatives (HoR) on Friday Thapa, who is also NC general secretary, stated that the government should prepare an action plan to gradually wean the country off petroleum products.

“Nepal should be made free of petrol, diesel and LP Gas. We will be saved if we go for that with ambitious plan to completely stop that. Merely slashing tax won’t suffice. The option is to make petrol-, diesel-, and LP Gas-free country,” he elaborated.

Pointing that the government has removed the physical infrastructure tax of Rs 10 per liter on diesel and petrol he added that the government should further slash the fuel price, if possible, to provide relief to the people.