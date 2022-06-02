RPP proposes directly elected PM, king as guardian

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has proposed reforms to the current system of governance and electoral system.

A meeting of the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) held in Dhulikhel on Wednesday and Thursday has put forward a proposal for a directly elected prime minister.

The party has also proposed installing the king in a guardian’s role and called for a fully proportional representation (PR) electoral system for federal parliament.

RPP has said provinces are unnecessary as the center and a strong local level would suffice.

According to RPP Spokesperson Mohan Shrestha, the party will raise these proposals strongly in the provincial elections. He said the party will move ahead after getting these proposals endorsed by the Central Committee.

RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden, Pashupati Shumsher Rana, Prakash Chandra Lohani and other leaders were present at the meeting.

According to Spokesperson Shrestha, the CWC has also decided to call a meeting of the Central Committee on June 21-23 and hold general conventions of all sister organizations by mid-September.