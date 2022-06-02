Thapa's questions galore for Finance Minister

Lawmaker of ruling Nepali Congress (NC) Gagan Thapa has asked Finance Minister Janardan Sharma questions about resource management and other issues related to the recently presented budget.

Participating in the discussion on budget in the House of Representatives Thapa has questioned how revenue generation will rise by 20 percent in the upcoming fiscal year when the economy will expand by just seven percent.

"Revenue generation looks set to to be lower than other years this year. How can the finance minister assure me that he can raise revenue by such a huge proportion in such situation?" he asked.

Thapa, who is NC general secretary, also raised questions about capital expenditure. "What new will we be doing that capital expenditure that could not happen in the preceding year will be made this year?"

He also slammed the government's policy to provide health insurance through insurance company. "The Finance Ministry has brought a program this year saying health insurance will be implemented through insurance company. This is not understanding the viewpoint of health insurance and social security adopted by Nepal until now."