Clash in Nepalgunj after police remove bust of Birendra kept by RPP cadres

Police had to fire in the air to take the crowd under control following a clash after removing a bust of former king Birendra kept by RPP cadres at Dhamboji Chowk of Nepalgunj on Thursday.

The issue of putting the bust at the then Birendra Chowk (Dhamboji Chowk now) has led to disputes even in the past.

"Police reached there and removed the bust following news that a few RPP leaders and cadres clandestinely kept the bust of Birendra in the morning," Chief District Officer (CDO) of Banke Surya Bahadur Khatri told Setopati. "The police even fired a few rounds in the sky as tensions flared."

He added that the situation has returned to normalcy now.

"The bust of Prithvi Narayan Shah was also kept here in consensus in the past. The bust of Birendra could similarly have been kept after consensus. This bust had to be removed due to risks as it was not kept in consensus."

He reasoned that the police had to remove the bust as people from other parties and communities strongly protested immediately after RPP kept the bust. There was dispute as the police tried to remove it.

He revealed that the police fired four rounds in the sky after RPP cadres pelted stones at the police while removing the bust. He said a few police personnel have been injured during the incident.

The police has taken the Dhamboji Chowk under control now mobilizing a large number of security persons. The Armed Police Force (APF) has also been mobilized to take the situation under control.