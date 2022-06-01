Shah meets PM Deuba, gets assurance of full support

Balen Shah, the newly elected mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, met Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at the latter's residence on Wednesday.

During the meeting, PM Deuba congratulated Shah on his election as Kathmandu's mayor.

"You performed a miracle. I am happy. You will have our full support during your five-year tenure," Shah's associate Kumar Byanjankar quoted PM Deuba as saying. "You can remember me anytime you need help. Congress have a majority in the executive too. You will get support in development works. Do everything you can for waste management. You will receive support from the government, ministries, and road department."

Shah asked the prime minister to have faith in him and support him.

"Believe in me and support me, I will build the metropolis," Shah told PM Deuba.

Earlier, photos were released on Tuesday showing Shah meeting CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence in Balkot before the election result.