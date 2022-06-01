Khanal proposes to hold general election in November

The ruling coalition has started to discuss about holding federal and provincial elections in November.

CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Jhala Nath Khanal proposed to hold the election in November during the meeting of the five-party coalition in Baluwatar on Tuesday. He reasoned that the election should be held early as it gets cold in the hills and mountains in December.

“It gets very cold in the mountainous regions in December. There can be risk due to chance of snowfall. I raised the issue of holding election in November if were to be held early,” Khanal told Setopati. “There is chance of it being held toward mid-November.”

The last federal and provincial election was held on November 26 and December 7 in 2017. The Election Commission, however, had submitted the final results including those elected through proportional representation (PR) system only in February 2018.

A few coalition leaders opined that the election should be held only after the term of House of Representatives (HoR) expires but most of them stressed on holding it in November or December pointing that holding it in February 2023 requires national consensus.

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Ram Chandra Paudel, who also attended the Tuesday’s meeting, told Setopati that formal discussion about election will start in a few days.