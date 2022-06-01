Dahal warns NC against hubris, threatens to cut it to size like UML

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has warned coalition partner Nepali Congress (NC) against hubris.

Addressing a training program for the newly elected people’s representatives from the party Dahal threatened to cut NC to size if it indulged in hubris and arrogance like CPN-UML did.

He added that the party wants to continue the ruling coalition but is ready to put NC at its place if it continues to push his party around.

“We had allied and unified with UML yesterday with good objective. But hubris and arrogance crept in in UML,” Dahal stated. “There is fear that similar things may happen with NC now. We made (Sher Bahadur Deuba) PM. Made after hard work. We want Deuba to remain PM. We don’t want anything else.

“But we are worried. If the hubris and arrogance overflows in NC as in UML and they feel that Maoists are nothing and have been cut to size at many places in the local election. If they say they will put us at our place even in the federal and provincial election, we don’t want to see a day (sic) that NC is also cut to size like UML.”