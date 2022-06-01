People taught us a lesson by electing Shah, Sampang: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the people have taught his party a lesson by electing independent candidates like Balen Shah and Harka Sampang as mayor.

He said so in course of training the newly elected people’s representatives from the party in Kathmandu on Wednesday. He also claimed that Shah and Sampang won the election by borrowing the issues raised by the party.

He added that the people have got the independent candidates elected to teach the party a lesson reasoning that the party could not perform after raising the issues of serving the people, managing drinking water and garbage, and ending discrimination and atrocities.

“They (Shah and Sampang) are similarly talking about water and looking for source of water. The issue of resolving water supply problem is very important. The issues of management of garbage and transformation of physical infrastructure are all ours. I feel that the people have taught us a lesson after seeing that we have not worked properly saying ‘see we will do this if you don’t perform’”.