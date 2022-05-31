Heartbreak for incumbents

CPN-UML, that had emerged the largest party after the last local election, has come a distant second to ruling Nepali Congress (NC) this time unable to retain most of the units it had won five years back.

The recent local election has seen new faces elected as chiefs of local bodies at most of the places. Almost 45 percent of chiefs of the 753 local bodies had contested for reelection this time but 81 percent of the elected chiefs are new faces with results yet to arrive in just one local unit.

Chiefs of 341 local bodies had sought reelection but they have been reelected in just 142 local bodies including 89 rural municipalities.

The main opposition party, that had seen its candidates elected chiefs of 294 local bodies in 2017, has lost in 203 of those bodies and been able to retain only 91 units. But it has also been able to win in 114 local bodies where it had lost five years back to win a total of 205 units.

NC, that had seen its candidates elected chiefs of 266 local bodies in 2017, has lost in 137 of those bodies and been able to retain only 129 units. It, however, has emerged victorious in 192 local units where it had lost five years ago to win a total of 329 units.

CPN (Maoist Center), meanwhile, has been able to win the majority of local bodies it had won in 2017. It retained 56 of the 106 local bodies that it had won five years back. It has also won in 65 local bodies where it had lost in the last local election.

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP)—including the then Federal Socialist Forum Nepal and Naya Shakti Party—has also lost 24 local bodies where it had won in the last local election. The two parties together had won 36 local bodies in 2017 but has won just 30 this time retaining just 10 of those 36 units.

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), the then Rastriya Janata Party (RJP), has also lost 21 of the 25 local bodies it had won in the last local election. It, however, has won in 12 local bodies where it had lost in the last local election.

RPP has also lost in four out of the five local bodies it had won in the last local election. It has won in three local bodies where it had lost in the last local election to win a total of four local units.

Ratsriya Janamorcha, similarly, has lost in two out of the three local bodies it had won in the last local election and won three local units where it had lost in the last local election.

Nepal Workers and Peasants Party is the only party to not lose any local body that it had won in 2017. It had won only Bhaktapur Municipality in 2017 which is the only local body it has won even this time.

CPN (Unified Socialist), formed after splitting from CPN-UML, has won a total of 20 local bodies.

Thirteen local units have been won by independent candidates this time while Nagarik Unmukti Party formed by Resham Chaudhary has won four local bodies.

Similarly, CK Raut led Janamat Party has won two local bodies while Janata Pragatisheel Party, Tarai Madhesh Loktantrik Party and Bibeksheel Sajha Party has won one local unit each.