Coalition to continue alliance in district coordination committee and local executive elections

The ruling coalition has discussed about continuing the electoral alliance even in the elections for district coordination committees and local executive.

The meeting of top coalition leaders including Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, Vice-chair of Rastriya Janamorcha Durga Paudel and others held at Baluwatar on Monday has taken decision to that regard after reviewing the recent local election.

“The meeting of five-party ruling coalition held in Baluwatar has reviewed the local election and decided to instruct the provincial and district committees of the parties to move forward together even during the elections for district coordination committees and local executive,” Ramesh Malla, press advisor to Dahal, told Setopati.