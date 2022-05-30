Basnet of NC elected Triyuga mayor, UML’s Rai deputy mayor

Basanta Basnet of Nepali Congress (NC) has been elected mayor of Triyuga Municipality in Udayapur district.

Basnet registered 13,959 votes while his closest rival Bhagawat Raut of CPN-UML got 11,873 votes.

Baldev Chaudhary of CPN (Unified Socialist) finished third with 9,147 votes.

Chaudhary had won the mayoral election on UML ticket five years ago, but had joined Unified Socialist after the party’s split.

Meanwhile, Maheshwari Rai of UML has been elected deputy mayor.

She secured 13,703 votes while Sarita Rai of NC bagged 11,981 votes.

Coalition candidate Gita Khadka Karki of CPN (Maoist Center) finished third with 6,568 votes.

Maoist Center and Unified Socialist had forged an alliance in the election.

Vote counting in Triyuga had begun 11 days after the election due to a dispute in ward number 12.