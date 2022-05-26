Rape-accused ex-principal of Itahari arrested from Kathmandu

The fugitive former school principal from Itahari who was accused of raping his student has been arrested from Kathmandu.

The former principal of Blooming Lotus English School of Itahari Sub-metropolitan City 5 Raj Khadka, who was hiding by renting an apartment in Baniyatar of Tokha Municipality, has been arrested from Tripureshwore on Thursday, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Shyam Kumar Mahato.

Khadka, 36, has accused of raping a 15-year-old sick student at a guest house in Dharan on August 10, 2017 having promised to get her treated. He also allegedly threatened to rusticate the girl.

The girl lodged a complaint a year later on August 18, 2018 claiming that he pursued her even after she left the school and continued to rape her promising to marry her and threatening to shame her.

Khadka was absconding after that.

SP Mahato said that Khadka has been sent to Sunsari to initiate legal action.