Oli accuses government of vote rigging

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has accused the government of rigging the recent local election.

Participating in the discussion on the government’s policies and programs in the House on Thursday, the main opposition leader has claimed that the election was not fair.

“The first point of the policies and programs states that the election was fair and unrigged. Why have results not arrived even on the 14th day of election if the election was fair?” he questioned.

The election results had arrived late like now even when UML had emerged the largest party after the last local election five years back.

Oli argued that UML leaders and cadres have been attacked before and during the polling, and even during the counting of votes.

“Voters have been murdered in Rukum Taplejung, and Humla. UML representatives have been obstructed, encircled and thrashed,” he added. “The ruling parties have captured booths. The police were helpless. I can claim with certainty that voting was not affected due to the opposition at any place.”

He accused the ruling coalition of openly adopting the policy of finishing the opposition and claimed that the election was also held accordingly.

The party that had seen its candidates elected chiefs of 294 local bodies five years back has won only in 205 local bodies this time with results yet to arrive in just four of the 753 units. Nepali Congress (NC), that had finished second in the last local election, has won in 327 local bodies this time.