NC wins 327 local bodies, UML 205 as results arrive in 749 of 753 units

NC candidates have emerged victorious in 327 local bodies so far while the main opposition CPN-UML has won in 205 local bodies with results yet to arrive in just four local units.

CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) follow with wins in 121, 30 and 20 local bodies respectively.

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party has won in 16 local units. RPP, Rastriya Janamorcha and Nagarik Unmukti Party led by Resham Chaudhary have won four bodies each.

Similarly, CK Raut's Janamat Party has won two local units while Nepal Workers and Peasants Party, Tarai Madhes Loktantrik Party, Janata Pragatishil Party and Bibeksheel Sajha Party have bagged one local body each.

Independent candidates have emerged victorious as chiefs in 12 local bodies.

Results have yet to arrive in just four local bodies including Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

The other bodies include Triyuga Municipality of Udayapur where CPN (Unified Socialist) is leading, Tilottama Municipality of Rupandehi where NC is leading, and Budhiganga of Bajura where counting of votes has yet to start due to dispute among the political parties.