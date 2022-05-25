Preparations on to remove statute of limitations in rape cases: PM Deuba

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the government is doing homework to remove the statute of limitations in rape cases.

Receiving a memorandum letter submitted by NC Joint General Secretary Mahalaxmi Upadhyay (Dina) and other leaders and lawmakers on Wednesday, PM Deuba assured that the statute of limitations will be removed.

The statute of limitations in the Criminal Code currently requires that a rape case be filed within a year of offense if the victim is an adult, and within a year of the victim completing 18 years if the victim is a minor.

The delegation, that also included Chief Whip of NC Pushpa Bhusal, also drew Deuba’s attention to the fact that female representation in the local bodies is lower than that required by the Constitution and demanded that representation of women be honorable in the provincial and federal elections.

Deuba, who is also NC president, conceded that female representation in the local election was low and expressed commitment to correct the mistakes on the issue through discussion.