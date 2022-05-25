Oli blames electoral loss to betrayal by UML cadres

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has attributed the party’s loss in the recent local election to betrayal by party cadres.

Addressing the parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament House in New Baneshwore on Wednesday, Oli claimed that UML’s loss was not due to other parties but the main opposition party itself.

“Not due to other parties but there was betrayal in UML this time (sic). We should do broader review on the issue to find out where they learned to do such things,” UML lawmaker Navina Lama quoted Oli as saying during the meeting. “We won deputy mayor but lost in mayor in four metropolitan cities. This happened due to betrayal.”

This was Oli’s first response to the party’s electoral loss. UML, that emerged as the largest party both in the last local and general elections, has been limited to second position in the recent election.

The party that had seen its candidates elected chiefs of 294 local bodies five years back has won only in 203 local bodies this time with results yet to arrive in just six of the 753 units. Nepali Congress (NC), that had finished second in both of those elections, has won in 324 local bodies.