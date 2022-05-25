UML's Khadka elected mayor of Tulsipur

CPN-UML candidate Tika Ram Khadka has been elected mayor of Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City.

Khadka defeated coalition candidate Gehendra Giri of Nepali Congress (NC) by 3,692 votes to win the mayorship. Khadka secured 31,408 votes while Giri finished with 27,716 votes.

Similarly, Syani Chaudhari of UML has been elected deputy mayor. She received 30,597 votes while Jog Bahadur Rana of CPN (Unified Socialist) got 21,065.

UML had won here in the last local election as well.

With this, results of all 11 sub-metropolitan cities in the country have arrived.