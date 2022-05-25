Mishra resigns as Bibeksheel Sajha president after humiliating election result

President of Bibeksheel Sajha Party Rabindra Mishra has resigned after the party’s humiliating defeat in the recently held local election.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday he has said that he is resigning on moral grounds. “I want to inform that I take full responsibility of the kind of results that arrived despite honest and selfless efforts in the last five years first as coordinator and then as president, and resign from the post of party president on moral grounds effective from today itself,” the statement reads.

He has revealed that he will continue to remain a general member of the party.

The party suffered humiliating result in the recent election winning chief of just one rural municipality across the country.

More embarrassingly it failed to even get one percent of votes in Kathmandu Metropolitan City which has been the epicenter of the movement that ultimately gave rise to Bibeksheel Party that later merged with Mishra’s Sajha Party to form Bibeksheel Sajha Party.

Ranju Darshana of Bibeksheel and Kishore Thapa of Sajha contesting separately had received more than 40,000 votes together in the last local election in Kathmandu. But Bibkesheel Sajha’s candidate Samikshya Baskota has received just over 0.5 percent of votes in the election for mayor this time that independent candidate Balen Shah looks set to win by a landslide.