UML's Khadka, Chaudhary confirm victory in mayor, deputy mayor of Tulsipur

CPN-UML candidate Tika Ram Khadka has confirmed victory in election for mayor of Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City.

Khadka has built a lead of 3,366 over coalition candidate Gehendra Giri of Nepali Congress (NC) with just 3,170 votes remaining to be counted. Khadka has secured 30,035 votes while Giri has got 26,669.

Shayani Chaudhari of UML has also confirmed victory in the election for deputy mayor building a lead of 9,199 over coalition candidate from CPN (Unified Socialist) Jog Bahadur Rana.

Chaudhary has received 29,343 votes while Rana has got just 20,144.