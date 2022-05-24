Motion of public importance to discuss hike in fuel price

Lawmakers have registered a motion of public importance in the House to discuss the hike in fuel price on Tuesday.

The motion registered by Chief Whip of CPN-UML Bishal Bhattarai is supported by RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden, and lawmakers Yagya Raj Sunuwar and Ganesh Kumar Pahari.

It has protested the hike in fuel price twice within a week pointing that it is against the provision of reviewing fuel price once in 15 days in accordance to cost price as per the automatic fuel pricing system.

The motion asks the government as to what plans it has made to make daily life of those who struggle to make ends meet easier.

The ministry concerned should respond once a motion of public importance is discussed in the House of Representatives (HoR).