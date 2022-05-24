President Bhandari presents government’s policies and programs in House

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has presented the government’s policies and programs for the next fiscal year in the joint meeting of House of Representatives (HoR) and National Assembly on Tuesday.

The government has brought the policies and programs with an aim of import substitution, boosting domestic production and expediting progressive development.

The current fiscal year was without government’s policies and programs after the then prime minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House for the second time on May 22, 2021.

The then five-party opposition alliance, now ruling coalition, had rejected the policies and programs presented through an address to the nation from the Singha Durbar.