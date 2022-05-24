Unified Socialist's Dhan Raj Acharya confirms victory in Pokhara

Common coalition candidate from CPN (Unified Socialist) Dhan Raj Acharya has confiremd victory in the election for mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City.

Acharya has built a lead of 5,286 over Krishna Thapa of CPN-UML with just 5,015 votes remaining to be counted.

Acharya has secured 56,471 votes while Thapa has got 51,185.

UML candidate for deputy mayor Manju Devi Gurung, meanwhile, is also close to victory. She has secured 58,582 votes until now while Kopila Rana Bhat of NC is second with 54,547.