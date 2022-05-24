JSP's Rajesh Man Singh elected Birgunj mayor, NC's Imtiyaz Alam deputy mayor

Rajesh Man Singh of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has been elected mayor of Birgunj Metropolitan City on Tuesday.

The common coalition candidate secured 46,215 votes to defeat incumbent mayor Bijaya Kumar Saravagi of CPN-UML by 22,544. Saravagi, who was elected mayor on ticket of Federal Socialist Forum Nepal (now JSP) and recently joined UML, bagged 23,671 votes.

Coalition candidate from Nepali Congress (NC) Imtiyaj Alam, similarly, has been elected deputy mayor securing 30,078 votes. Purushottam Lal Jha of Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), who was supported by UML, finished second with 9,568 votes.