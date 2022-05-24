Renu Dahal reelected Bharatpur mayor, NC's Adhikari deputy mayor

Renu Dahal of CPN (Maoist Center) candidate has been reelected mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

The common coalition candidate has defeated CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi by 12,449 votes. Dahal secured 52,030 while Subedi, who is supported by RPP, finished second at 39,581. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel finished third at 14,728.

NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari, meanwhile, has been elected deputy mayor defeating RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 52,803 votes while Gurung finished a distant second at 30,477.

The results, however, have yet to be officially announced.