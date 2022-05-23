Balen Shah leads Singh by 18,923 votes

Independent candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah has extended his lead to almost 19,000 votes.

As per the latest update, Shah has secured 47,429. He leads Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress (NC) who has got 28,506 votes by 18,923.

Keshav Sthapit of CPN-UML is now third with 27,642 votes.

Vote counting has been completed in ward numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 and 32 while it continues at 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 26.