Five DIGs recommended for promotion

Five deputy inspectors general of Nepal Police have been recommended for promotion to the post of additional inspector general.

A meeting of the Promotion Recommendation Committee under the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday decided to recommend the names of Uttam Raj Subedi, Arun Kumar BC, Dibesh Lohani, Mukunda Raj Acharya and Puja Singh for promotion.

Subedi is first in line, followed by BC, Lohani, Acharya and Singh.

The next meeting of the council of ministers will take a decision on their promotion.