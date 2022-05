Independent candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah has extended his lead to more than 18,000 votes.

As per the latest update, Shah has secured 43,757 with 124,544 votes counted until now. He leads Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress (NC) who has got 25,680 votes by 18,077.

Keshav Sthapit of CPN-UML is now third with 24,588 votes.