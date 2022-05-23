Renu Dahal leads Subedi by 9,872 votes

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi to almost 10,000 votes in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update, Dahal has extended her lead to 9,872 votes with 108,045 votes counted so far. She has secured 43,484 votes while Subedi is at 33,612. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 13,330.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 44,828 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 26,615.