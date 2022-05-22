Balen Shah stretches lead to 17,424 votes as results of 15 wards arrive

Independent candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah has extended his lead to more than 17,000 votes.

As per the latest update, Shah has secured 41,279 with 116,885 votes counted until now. He leads Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress (NC), who has got 23,855 votes, by 17,424.

Keshav Sthapit of CPN-UML, who was second right from the start of counting, is now third with 23,024 votes, 831 behind Singh.

Results of 15 of Kathmandu's 32 wards have already arrived.