NC's Khel Raj Pandey elected Butwal mayor, UML's Sabitra Aryal deputy mayor

Common coalition candidate from Nepali Congress (NC) Khel Raj Pandey has been elected mayor of Butwal Sub-metropolitan City.

He secured 30,130 votes to defeat Baburam Bhattari of CPN-UML who got 22,597 votes.

UML's Sabitra Aryal, likewise, has been elected deputy mayor with 24,904 votes to finish ahead of the coalition candidate Chin Bahadur Gurung from CPN (Unified Socialist) who received 16,980 votes.

Shiva Raj Subedi of UML was elected mayor in the last local election defeating Pandey.