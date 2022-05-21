Sampang crosses 15,000 votes, extends lead to 2,667

Harka Sampang, the independent candidate for mayor of Dharan Sub-metropolitan City, has extended his lead over ruling alliance candidate Kishore Rai to 2,667 votes.

As per the latest update, Sampang has registered 15,077 votes while Rai of Nepali Congress, the ruling alliance’s common candidate, is trailing him with 12,410 votes. Manju Bhandari of CPN-UML is third at 10,112.

Meanwhile, alliance candidate Aindra Bikram Begha of CPN (Maoist Center) leads the race for deputy mayor with 14,979 votes. His closest rival Padam Iswo of CPN-UML has 13,726 votes.

