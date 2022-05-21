Renu Dahal extends lead to 5,518 votes

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi to more than 5,500 votes in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update Saturday morning, Dahal has extended her lead to 5,518 votes with 73,787 votes counted so far. She has secured 28,608 votes while Subedi is at 23,090. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 10,013.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 30,901 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 17,920.