Independent candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah has built up a lead of more than 15,500 over Keshav Sthapit of CPN-UML as Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress (NC) closes the gap for second spot.

Shah has secured 33,260 votes to lead Sthapit who has got 17,692 votes by 15,568 as per the latest update.

Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress (NC) is third just 113 votes behind at 17,579.