Speaker Agni Sapkota has instructed the government to investigate and punish perpetrators in the case of raping a minor eight years ago.

A woman recently revealed through videos on the social media that she was raped in the name of a beauty pageant.

Neapli Congress (NC) lawmaker Gagan Thapa raised the issue in the House on Friday and demanded that the statute of limitations in the Criminal Code be reviewed.

The statute of limitations requires that a rape case be filed within a year of offense if the victim is an adult, and within a year of the victim completing 18 years if the victim is a minor.

The victim in the case is currently 24.

Sapktota referred to Thapa’s speech and stated that his attention has been seriously drawn to the issue and instructed the government to investigate the case and punish the perpetrators.

The victim claimed that one Manoj Pandey, a consultancy owner, spiked her drinks during a program at a hotel eight years ago when she was 16. She added that Pandey threatened her the next morning saying he had nude photos and video of her taken during the night when she was inebriated and would publish them if she lodged a complaint.

She revealed that Pandey continued to blackmail and rape her for six months. Pandey, allegedly, also brought his friends and made them rape her in front of him during the period.

She stated in the revelations that she took some friends of hers to Pandey’s consultancy after six months and told every staffer there about his misdeeds producing the call records and texts he had sent to her during the intervening period.