Sampang extends lead over NC's Rai to 1,509 in Dharan

Harka Sampang, the independent candidate for mayor of Dharan Sub-metropolitan City, has extended his lead over ruling alliance candidate Kishore Rai to 1,509 votes.

As per the latest update, Sampang has registered 11,339 votes while Rai of Nepali Congress, the ruling alliance’s common candidate, is trailing him with 9,830 votes. Manju Bhandari of CPN-UML is third at 8,371.

Sampang has extended his lead from ward 11 where he has received 1,269 votes against Rai's 640 when 2,800 votes are counted.