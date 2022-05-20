NC gets Kageshwori Manohara from UML with support of Maoist Center

Nepali Congress (NC) candidate Upendra Karki has been elected mayor of Kageshwori Manohara Municipality in Kathmandu district Friday morning.

Karki has secured 11,322 votes to beat Ram Sharan Dhungana of CPN-UML who got 8,263 votes.

NC and CPN (Maoist Center) had allied in the municipality.

Krishna Hari Thapa of CPN (Unified Socialist), who was elected mayor on UML's ticket in the last election, finished third with 3,556 votes. Thapa had defeated Karki in the last election.

UML's Shanta Thap, meanwhile, has been elected deputy mayor securing 9,957 votes. Bhola Chapagai of Maoist Center finished second at 5,422.