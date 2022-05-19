Harka Sampang ahead by 270 votes in Dharan

Harka Sampang, the independent candidate for mayor of Dharan Sub-metropolitan City, has extended his lead over ruling alliance candidate Kishore Rai to 270 votes.

As per the latest update, Sampang has registered 9,295 votes while Rai of Nepali Congress, the ruling alliance’s common candidate, is trailing him with 9,025 votes. Manju Bhandari of CPN-UML is third at 7,288.

Meanwhile, alliance candidate Aindra Bikram Begha of CPN (Maoist Center) leads the race for deputy mayor with 10,179 votes. His closest rival Padam Iswo of CPN-UML has 9,735 votes.

Altogether 30,459 votes have been counted until 12 pm Thursday.

Vote counting has already been completed in ward numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 18, 19 and 20 of the sub-metropolitan city while it is continuing in wards 11 and 12. Votes of ward numbers 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 are yet to be counted.