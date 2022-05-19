CPN-UML candidates for ward chair have been elected in all five wards of Kathmandu where vote counting has been completed. However, the party's mayoral candidate Keshav Sthapit was able to get only half the number of total votes secured by them in these wards.

Bharat Lal Shrestha has been elected ward chair in ward no. 1 with 622 votes, Rajendra Kumar Shrestha in ward no. 2 with 1,377 votes, Prem Thapa in ward no. 3 with 2,138 votes, Dinesh Maharjan in ward no. 4 with 4,604 votes, and Birendra Prajapati in ward no. 5 with 1,818 votes.

The newly-elected ward chairs registered a total of 10,559 votes.

Meanwhile, Sthapit received only 5,286 votes in these five wards.

He got 365 votes in ward no. 1, 728 votes in ward no. 2, 1,203 votes in ward no. 3, 1,924 votes in ward no. 4 and 1,066 votes in ward no. 5.

Independent mayoral candidate Balen Shah secured more votes than Sthapit in each of the five wards.

He bagged 783 votes in ward no. 1, 1,215 votes in ward no. 2, 2,406 votes in ward no. 3, 3,956 votes in ward no. 4 and 1,501 votes in ward no. 5 for a total of 9,861 votes.

Shah currently leads the mayoral race with 23,584 votes from a total of 59,897 votes from 12 wards counted until now. Sthapit trails by 11,204 votes with 12,380 votes.

Vote counting of wards 6, 7, 28, 29, 30, 31 and 32 is currently in progress at the Rashtriya Sabha Griha.