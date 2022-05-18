Independent candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah continues to consolidate his position at the top as he has now built a lead of nearly 9,500 votes over Keshav Sthapit of CPN-UML.

Shah leads the vote count in ward number 28, which is Sthapit's ward, too despite trailing the latter in the early stages there.

As per the latest update, 800 votes have been counted in the ward so far with Shah bagging 213 and Sthapit taking 203.

Shah has secured 19,523 votes against Sthapit's 10,032 to take an overall lead of 9,491 votes.

Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress (NC) is third with 9,132 votes.

Shah's vote tally is more than the combined tallies of Sthapit and Singh.

Shah has also led in each of the wards where counting of votes has been finished or continues. Counting has already been finished in ward numbers 1, 2, 3 and 5, and it continues in 4, 6, 7, 28, 29, 30, 31 and 32.