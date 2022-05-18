Lathicharge even in Dharan: Independent candidate Sampang takes 14-vote lead

Independent candidate for mayor of Dharan Sub-metropolitan City Harka Sampang has taken lead over candidates of the two big parties.

Sampang, who like Balen Shah in Kathmandu is also contesting with walking stick as election symbol, has taken a 14-vote lead over candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Kishore Rai. Sampang has secured 8,140 votes while Rai, who is supported by the ruling coalition, has got 8,126 with 28,566 votes counted until now.

Manju Bhandari of CPN-UML is third with 6,713 votes.

Similarly, coalition candidate Aindra Bikram Begha continues to lead the race for deputy mayor. The candidate of CPN (Maoist Center) has secured 9,136 votes while UML’s Padam Iswo is second with 8,851.