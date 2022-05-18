Renu Dahal extends lead to 1,684 votes in Bharatpur

Renu Dahal of CPN (Maoist Center) has further extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City to almost 1,700 votes.

Subedi, who is supported by RPP, and the common candidate of ruling coalition Dahal have taken turns at the top since the start of vote counting. However, Dahal appears to be gradually gaining the upper hand.

As per the latest update, Dahal is ahead of Subedi by 1,684 votes. She has secured 9,924 votes while Subedi is at 8,240. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 4,488 with 27,267 votes counted until now.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 11,920 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 6,722.