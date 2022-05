Independent candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah continues to extend lead over Keshav Sthapit of CPN-UML.

Shah has secured 12,892 votes to lead Sthapit who has got 6,885 votes by 6,007 as per the latest update.

Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress (NC) is third with 6,109 votes.

Shah's vote tally is almost equal to the combined tallies of Sthapit and Singh.